Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 70 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $143,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GOOG traded up $15.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,265.44. 1,341,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,513. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,187.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2,284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,078.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,819.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,244.11.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

