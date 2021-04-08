Insider Buying: Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Buys 4,250 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Gary Bullard bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £10,327.50 ($13,492.94).

Gary Bullard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Gary Bullard acquired 10,000 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £25,600 ($33,446.56).

Shares of LON:SPT traded up GBX 7.70 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 249.70 ($3.26). 1,378,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.56. Spirent Communications plc has a twelve month low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 240.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 261.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.18 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.67. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 267.40 ($3.49).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

