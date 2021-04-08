Insider Buying: Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) Insider Buys 1,150,000 Shares of Stock

Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) insider Sean Richardson bought 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$14,950.00 ($10,678.57).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.84, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43.
Empire Resources Company Profile
