Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Down 3.4%

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.32. 9,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,260,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INSG. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $931.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Inseego by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Inseego during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Inseego by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 122,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Inseego by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Inseego during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 47.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

