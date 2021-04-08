Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 419.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,484 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POCT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 39,011 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 28,331 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 105,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:POCT opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.54. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $28.73.

