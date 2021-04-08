Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 97.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000.

Shares of LOUP stock opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $64.33.

