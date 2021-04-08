Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $19,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 20.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CL King boosted their price objective on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

IOSP opened at $103.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.27.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.60 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

