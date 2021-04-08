INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. INmune Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

NASDAQ:INMB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. 1,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,874. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 3.01. INmune Bio has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the third quarter worth about $103,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in INmune Bio by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

