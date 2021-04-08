Inland Homes (LON:INL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $56.94

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 56.94 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 55.13 ($0.72). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77), with a volume of 476,047 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £141.49 million and a PE ratio of 75.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27.

About Inland Homes (LON:INL)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of domestic buildings; and letting or operating of real estate properties. It holds a land portfolio of 11,045 plots, as well as 1,302 partnership homes and 415 private homes under construction.

