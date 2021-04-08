Ink Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. Ink has a market cap of $591,928.61 and $96,139.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One Ink coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00071075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.00271381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.47 or 0.00774827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,729.97 or 1.00478564 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00017254 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

