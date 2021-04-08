Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on INFI. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

