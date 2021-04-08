Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Indonesia Energy Corporation is an energy company. It is engaged in the oil and gas business primarily in Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation is based in Jakarta, Indonesia. “

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Indonesia Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

INDO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,962. Indonesia Energy has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.39.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 km2 with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.98 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 km2 located onshore in West Java.

