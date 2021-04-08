Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in General Mills were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,346. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

GIS stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.02. 58,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,970,195. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

