Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.08% of Independent Bank worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $524.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.06. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

