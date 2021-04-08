Incent Price Tops $0.0815 on Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Incent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0815 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. Incent has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $154,369.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00070861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.36 or 0.00261572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.48 or 0.00776756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,736.60 or 0.99776023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00017525 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.94 or 0.00715339 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

