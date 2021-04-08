Incent (INCNT) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Incent coin can now be bought for $0.0813 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Incent has a market cap of $3.74 million and $172,255.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Incent has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Incent

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

