IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IMI’s FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get IMI alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMIAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of IMIAY opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. IMI has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.35.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.