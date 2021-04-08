IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,671 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,535 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.3% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $249.90 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $162.30 and a 1 year high of $250.93. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.85 and a 200 day moving average of $222.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

