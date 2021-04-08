Idle Market Capitalization Hits $13.44 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. Idle has a market capitalization of $13.44 million and $140,717.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idle has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.35 or 0.00018239 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00071218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.64 or 0.00272603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.42 or 0.00771098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,943.87 or 1.00381947 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00017096 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,299,177 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.