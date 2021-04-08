Ideaology One Day Volume Hits $763,504.00 (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $763,504.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ideaology has traded 96.6% higher against the dollar. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000953 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00056270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.31 or 0.00637055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00083833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030328 BTC.

About Ideaology

IDEA is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,385,036 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

