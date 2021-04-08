iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.65

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$70.65 and last traded at C$70.41, with a volume of 8337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iA Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.43.

Get iA Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The firm has a market cap of C$7.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$67.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.53.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$4.52 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 8.1899995 earnings per share for the current year.

About iA Financial (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.