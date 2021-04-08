HYCON Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $847,380.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HYCON has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003024 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00065950 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,020,801,983 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,801,981 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.