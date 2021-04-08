Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Decreased by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Humana by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,256,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.38.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $407.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $399.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.21. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $319.33 and a one year high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

