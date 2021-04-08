Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 163,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.25% of VG Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VG Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000.

Get VG Acquisition alerts:

Shares of VGAC opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08. VG Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $18.16.

VG Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC).

Receive News & Ratings for VG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.