Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $1.74 Million in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Incyte by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $81.38 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,402. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

