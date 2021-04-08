Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $1.56 Million in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kirby by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,403,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $280,058,000 after buying an additional 97,393 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Kirby by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,043,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,102,000 after buying an additional 284,297 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Kirby by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 902,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,767,000 after buying an additional 66,599 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $35,218,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $34,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $73,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,423. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

