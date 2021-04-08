Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $1.02 Million in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 99,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JYAC. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $10,690,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,794,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,150,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,370,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,059,000.

Get Jiya Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ JYAC opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.24. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jiya Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiya Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.