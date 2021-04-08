Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 67.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 495,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 199,491 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ring Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $227.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.63. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 65.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.