HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Trading Up 4.4%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s share price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $507.19 and last traded at $506.46. Approximately 586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 543,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $485.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.96.

Get HubSpot alerts:

The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $478.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.92.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,877,925.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,106 shares of company stock valued at $18,691,502 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in HubSpot by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,558,000 after purchasing an additional 90,342 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,801,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.