Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 5,111 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $92.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.26. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

