Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 16,839 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 16,839 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 499,903 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 83,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000.

In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $121,209.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEO. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

