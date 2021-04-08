Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 863 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,431 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,815,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $87.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average of $98.41. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.13 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

