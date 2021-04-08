Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 3,809 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OZK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,383,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,680,000 after buying an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,572,000 after acquiring an additional 51,507 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,763,000 after acquiring an additional 97,122 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Bank OZK by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,142,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 935,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

OZK opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Truist increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.