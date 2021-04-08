Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $740,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,111,000 after acquiring an additional 75,591 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter.

PPLT opened at $115.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.77. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $122.48.

