Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Amedisys by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amedisys by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,675,000 after buying an additional 82,251 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,578 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.64.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,928 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $267.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.42 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

