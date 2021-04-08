Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 36,764 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 160.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,764 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $208,435.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,579,689.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,040 shares of company stock worth $2,072,735. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

