Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:HSHZY opened at $23.68 on Monday. Hoshizaki has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $23.68.

Hoshizaki Company Profile

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

