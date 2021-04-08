Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Shares Gap Down to $30.43

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.43, but opened at $29.58. Honda Motor shares last traded at $29.37, with a volume of 4,448 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $14,328,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

