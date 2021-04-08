Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Receives $29.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Honda Motor stock opened at $29.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

