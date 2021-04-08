Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $195.33 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

HOLI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.68. 394,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

