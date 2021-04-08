HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,538 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Crown Castle International by 79.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at $26,167,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $176.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.55.

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

