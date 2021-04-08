HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,466 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.05.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $230.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

