HM Payson & Co. Raises Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD stock opened at $87.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.69 and a 1 year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.