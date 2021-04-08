HM Payson & Co. Lowers Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VMC opened at $168.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.43. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $176.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

