HM Payson & Co. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $78.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

