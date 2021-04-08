HM Payson & Co. Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWK. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $152.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.78 and a 200 day moving average of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.50 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

