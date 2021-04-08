HM Payson & Co. Has $316,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,115,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 731.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $510.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.68, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $509.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.55. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $263.90 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.41.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $473,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,005 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

