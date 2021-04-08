HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY opened at $482.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.05. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $267.17 and a twelve month high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.