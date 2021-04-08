Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,512.00

Shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,512 ($19.75) and last traded at GBX 1,490 ($19.47), with a volume of 20194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,472 ($19.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 49.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,363.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,327.18.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $9.20. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

In other Hill & Smith news, insider Alan Giddins acquired 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,332 ($17.40) per share, for a total transaction of £49,617 ($64,824.93). Also, insider Paul Simmons acquired 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,504 ($19.65) per share, for a total transaction of £55,136.64 ($72,036.37).

About Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services. The Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.