Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.47. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $7.98.

Get Highland Global Allocation Fund alerts:

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

There is no company description available for Highland Global Allocation Fund.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.